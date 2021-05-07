Berlyn features Kumerica rap soldiers Ypee and Yaw TOG on new song

Official artwork for the project

Source: Emmanuel Sekyere Owusu, Contributor

The newest hip-hop musician Berlyn, born Gregory Agyemang Duah has released a song featuring Ypee and Yaw TOG titled 'Boyz Ha Me".

The much-awaited song from the Calypso Records signee tells a story of the influence of peers to spend money on unnecessary things after earning income from their hustle.



"Boyz Ha Me" which is currently available on all music digital platforms was produced and mastered by one of Ghana's best music producers TubhaniMuzik.

The video has a glamorous full HD and 4K display and is available on YouTube Calypso Records. It was directed by Director Bruce.



