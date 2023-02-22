Bernice Panford: The talented singer charting a path in the gospel music industry

Bernice Panford

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

She sees very bright prospects for the gospel music scene in Ghana. For Bernice Panford, the genre has come a long way and left a big impact on the industry as a whole.

“The industry in Ghana gospel has become a big excellence organization. Ghana gospel music is rising… Ghana music is really rising and I bless God that it’s not just in Ghana but is becoming more contemporary,” she said in an interview.



For a musician who started small, Bernice finds it pivotal that the gains made by the ministers who are carving the path in recent times are a great inspiration in her musical journey.



Bernice Panford is a gospel artiste and songwriter based in Belgium with over five years of experience in the ministry. She is also a professional Nursing Assistant and an entrepreneur.



The minister has two albums to her credit; ‘Otumfuo’ and ‘Overcomer.’



She has hosted an annual gospel event dubbed the Alabaster Box Worship Experience for four years now which has featured the likes of award-winning Diana Hamilton and John Sena.



Bernice is currently in Ghana for the Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton who she eulogises so much.

In an interview, she explained that “because Diana is dedicated and committed to what she’s doing, she’s been able to win the hearts of Ghanaians… so I’m basically learning from her and I’m picking up a lot of things from her.”



While she was in Ghana, Bernice was with a band called The Duke’s Band and has also served under veterans like Tagoe Sisters and Rev Yawson.



In October she will host the fifth edition of the most anticipated gospel event in Europe.



Bernice is happily married with four children.



