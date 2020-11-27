Bethel Revival Choir set for Double Dose release

Bethel Revival Choir

Source: Bethel Revival

Contemporary gospel music group, Bethel Revival Choir, are ready with two beautiful melodies.

The group prepares to unveil two singles as a prelude to its forthcoming album.



The first single titled ‘Revival’ set for release in November on all online streaming platforms speaks volume of hope for God’s children.



It is also a song of prayer for the world against the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic hardships, peaceful elections in various countries and for the Church and families across the globe.



The second set for release in December is titled "Agbadza Gospel Medley 2" With a fusion of typical traditional drumming and dancing and ultra-modern musical instruments, the ‘Agbadza Gospel Medley 2’ is engineered to make the festive season an unforgettable one for everyone.



It will be a dancing song for the Christmas season and beyond. It will also remind each and every one of us about the victor of Jesus over Satan.

The gospel choir under the Global evangelical Church (GEC), Kotobabi in Accra has over the past years, become popular in the entertainment industry.



The group has captured the attention of the country's gospel front due to its ability to modernise old traditional Ewe songs coupled with their amazing vocal delivery.



With consistency and a never-give-up attitude, the group has resolved to achieve greater things in the gospel music industry.



In the 2018 edition of the 3 Music Awards, the group shocked everyone by picking up awards for all three nominations.



The group picked awards for Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Act of the Year and Group of the Year. They beat tough competition from several Gospel acts in the various categories.

In the same year, the group broke the spell that has been hanging around the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Since 2000, no gospel group had ever won the award of "Group of the Year" until the invasion of Bethel Revival Choir.



These achievements of the choir catapulted them to become the people's favourite.



The group released its maiden album, dubbed ‘Halleluyah’, in December 2007.



The group began ministration in the early 1990s but gained greater recognition after the release of their second album titled ‘Akpe’ in 2018.

