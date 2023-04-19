Beverly Afaglo reveals the challenges of celebrity marriages

Beverly Afaglo and husband, Eugene Baah

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has opened up about the challenges associated with celebrity marriages, revealing that a lot is always expected from the couple.

A graphiconline.com report cited Beverly, who has been married to the Choirmaster of Praye for 11 years, as explaining celebrity marriages can be a bit more expensive than others.



“Celebrity marriage is just like any other marriage, except that it is a bit more costly because both of you are in the limelight, so a lot is expected from you than other families.



“Like what you wear, what car you drive, the school your children attend, etc. Apart from that, it is just like any other marriage like I stated earlier. Nobody goes like 'I am a celebrity' because if you do that, you are not ready for marriage," she said.



Beverly also shared why she keeps her family away from social media, saying, “There is really nothing to put out there. People know we are married, people know we are great together, people know we are in love, and they also know we are a celebrity couple, so I am not trying to prove anything.”



The Agency actress expressed her concern about the lack of interest among young people who aspire to join the Ghanaian movie industry.

She finds it mind-boggling that many aspiring actors seem to know very little about the industry.



“When you sit as a judge on an audition panel, you realize that most of these aspirants don’t even watch our movies, they don’t know the already established actors, they haven’t been to any premiere before, nothing. How then do you want to be an actor when you know nothing about the industry you want to join?



“And you just get up and you want to be an actor just because you want to be popular? If you really want to be like us, you should be able to attend our movie premieres, our stage plays, etc. and even convince others to do the same,” she added.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





Or



Contact GhanaWeb to advertise your product or services







ADA/BB