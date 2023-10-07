'Beware of fraudsters' - Yul Edochie cries out over scammers posing as him

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has voiced displeasure over the rise in con artists.

The actor who recently unveiled his new business with his second wife, Judy Austin has warned his fans about scammers posing as him.



Yul Edochie sent a warning to his followers, asking them not to sign any contracts with his company until they had a lengthy video conference with him or met him in person.



The father of five asserts that other individuals have already posted job openings using his company name on Facebook.



He wrote: “Before sealing any deal with Isi Mmili Global LTD, ensure you have a physical meeting or an extensive video call with the MD, Yul Edochie. Beware of fraudsters. Now now, boys don use my company name dey set job for Facebook.



Na wa”.

Recall that the pair announced the opening of Isi Mmili Company, a real estate firm that specializes in contracts, supplies, real estate, and the purchase and sale of homes and other properties, among other things.



Yul and Judy came under heavy criticism following the unveiling of the business because he launched his business a few days after his first wife May Edochie had also launched her business.



