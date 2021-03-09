Beyoncé collaboration: Ghanaians have not appreciated me enough – Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has expressed his utmost disappointment in Ghanaians for not eulogizing him well enough after his feature on Beyoncé’s Black Love Album.

In an interview on TV3’s Showbiz 360, the Shatta Movement boss says instead of appreciating his efforts, some of his colleagues rather try to rub shoulders with him by establishing features with other foreign artists.



One can recall that in 2019, the dancehall musician was featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ album in a song titled ‘Already’.



His achievement attracted congratulatory messages from scores of celebrities in Ghana and beyond, not forgetting some of his closest showbiz rivals, Sarkodie and Samini.



But Shatta insists that such an accomplishment has not been glorified as it ought to have.

“We have not celebrated the glory enough. This is a superstar that took one of us. Beyoncé didn’t say ‘I was special,’ ‘I was the best artiste,’ ‘I was the toughest artist or anything.’ It happened by God’s Grace, and I think Ghanaians have not appreciated it enough. I still feel there is more work to do,” he stressed.



“We have not celebrated the glory enough because we are here complaining about Afro beats. Nigerians are not moving into the international market and God has given us Moses to just use one stick. Instead of everybody to follow me, they are blind to it. Everybody wants to do some. What Beyoncé did won’t happen again unless another generation. There is no artiste above Beyoncé level that anyone can feature,” He added.



