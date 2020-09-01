Entertainment

Beyoncé is my godmother - Wendy Shay claims

Ghanaian afro-pop songstress Wendy Shay is set to release a new single to mark Beyoncé’s birthday as she says the American singer is her 'godmother'.

According to her, the “Black is King” film producer is now her godmother and will release something special on her birthday (Friday, September 4) to celebrate her.



Beyoncé will turn 39 on Friday, and as such the world and Beyhives, in particular, are anticipating.



Wendy Shay, in her latest Instagram post, shared a photo with Shatta Wale – who was recently featured on Beyoncé’s project – and gave it a caption that sent social media users into a frenzy.



She disclosed that the song she will be releasing for Beyoncé will be a ‘banger’, adding that ‘this is spiritual’.



She didn’t reveal the title and none of the hashtags attached to the post showed no link either.



Her manager told Pulse.com.gh on Monday that the title of the song will be revealed tomorrow across her social media platforms.

“On the 4th of September this Friday, Is my Godmother @beyonce ‘s birthday And I’ll be releasing a Banger with my Godfather @shattawalenima Thank you, Godfather, for the link This is Spiritual,” she captioned the photo.



This is not the first time Wendy Shay has made such a controversial statement.



She is known for making some shocking ones, especially on her Twitter page. For some time now, she has been claiming to be the Queen of Ghana Music.



However, over the weekend, she received the troll of her life after losing the “Afropop Song of the Year” award to Dope Nation at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



She is yet to comment on her loss.



And recently, she claimed she is Ghana's Beyonce and that she should be protected at all cost.

