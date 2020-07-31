Entertainment

Beyonce exclusively speaks on featuring Shatta Wale and others on 'Black Is King' film

Beyonce and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has once again become the hottest topic on social media following his collaboration with Beyonce.

The Ghanaian dancehall act was featured by the American superstar on 'Already' a song on her Lion King; The Gift Album.



Beyonce is set to release "Black is King", a music film she has made from the music videos for the songs on her album.



Speaking about her new project in a viral video, she said " it's been a year in a making. I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, actors, creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of the Lion King".

She continued that " but it all started in my backyard, so from my house, to Johannesburg, to Ghana, to London, to Belgium, to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey". She granted the interview this morning on ABC's Good Morning America TV show about the project that will be released this evening.



Watch the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.