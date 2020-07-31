Beyonce exclusively speaks on featuring Shatta Wale and others on 'Black Is King' film

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Shatta Wale has once again become the hottest topic on social media following his collaboration with Beyonce.
The Ghanaian dancehall act was featured by the American superstar on 'Already' a song on her Lion King; The Gift Album.
Beyonce is set to release "Black is King", a music film she has made from the music videos for the songs on her album.
Speaking about her new project in a viral video, she said " it's been a year in a making. I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, actors, creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of the Lion King".
She continued that " but it all started in my backyard, so from my house, to Johannesburg, to Ghana, to London, to Belgium, to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey". She granted the interview this morning on ABC's Good Morning America TV show about the project that will be released this evening.
Watch the video below:
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Shatta Wale’s image used as main promo trailer for Black is King film by Beyoncé
- Beyonce gives Shatta Wale a hug in new exclusive 'Black is King' trailer
- Shatta Wale is a true King of Ghana Music – Delay reacts to Shatta’s feature with Beyonce
- Shatta Wale digs Stonebwoy's 'Putuu', but says it doesn't make sense
- I’m obsessed with Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s music video - Nadia Buari
- Read all related articles