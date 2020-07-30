Entertainment

Beyonce gives Shatta Wale a hug in new exclusive 'Black is King' trailer

Music artiste, Shatta Wale

We are on the eve of what will be Shatta Wale’s biggest global premier in his entire career till date.

His collaboration with Beyonce on the Already song for her The Lion King: The Gift Album is one of the most listened to songs on the album.



Tomorrow, Beyonce will be premiering her visual album for the audio album exclusively on Disney+. However, African countries can catch it on some of the MultiChoice platforms.



In an exclusive trailer for Good Morning America television show, Beyonce gave more insight about the ‘Black Is King’ visual album.



She said she wants to shift the global perception of the word ‘Black’ which has meant inspiration, love and strength to her.

In the video below, Beyonce can be seen giving Shatta Wale a big hug while they recorded the music video to their song.



Oh… she also mentions Ghana in her video interview with the television show.



Watch the video below:





EXCLUSIVE: A special message from @Beyonce with never-before-seen footage from #BlackIsKing! The visual album streams TOMORROW exclusively on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tPFC9gGY9o — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.