Beyonce’s producer shares new information about video for ‘Already’ ft. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Beyonce

A producer of Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album has revealed new information about the official video for the Shatta Wale-featured song ‘Already.’

In a new interview, Lauren Baker of Parkwood Entertainment (owned by Beyonce) shared that the video for ‘Already’ was the first and only planned for The Lion King: The Gift album.



“The entire idea came from just one music video. We were just going to shoot “Already” and that escalated into a short mini-film. 15 minutes tops. That escalated into the film that you see today,” stated Baker.



‘Black Is King’ is up for a ‘Best Music Film’ award at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“She [Beyonce] mentioned doing a test shoot [for “Already”] and she’s the type of creator where it’s just like, let’s get the most out of this moment. If it’s good, we’re going to use it. We were testing the body paint and seeing if the body paint was going to work,” added Kwasi Fordjour, Creative Director of Parkwood Entertainment and co-director of Black Is King.



“We were like, “how can we use her time wisely?” We’re at her house in the Hamptons. We noticed a tree. It’s an elevated plane. [It] could be anywhere. Let’s try this. I had to get in the tree first, that was the deal. I showed her the shot and that’s how that happened. We were able to use that shot. That’s kind of how we roll.”



