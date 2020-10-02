‘Beyond the Return’ will be as promising as ‘Year of Return’ – Ziblim

Dr. Ziblim Iddi, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi is of the greatest conviction that ‘Beyond the Return’ will be very successful and fruitful.

Speaking at a ‘Beyond the Return’ masterclass organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Creative Arts Council, Beyond the Return Secretariat and the Bridge Zone Africa, Dr. Ziblim acknowledged the effects of coronavirus on global economies but remarked he was “very optimistic that the impact of the Beyond the Return project will be as promising as the Year of Return.”



According to him, “The various initiatives under the project will grow Ghana’s tourism industry and showcase Ghana’s investment potential and solidify its diaspora engagement programmes.”



He further mentioned that Ghana’s creative arts industry has a lot of potentials “And we at the Ministry of Tourism, continue to support in any way possible to enhance and maximize the potentials. That is why we find the theme selected for this masterclass very appropriate and opportune.”



Themed ‘Black Stories Matter: Forging Collaborations for the Development of Ghana’s Creative Industry’, the event, was held on September 30, 2020 at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.



It was attended by actors, musicians and television personalities including Pauline Oduro, Kuami Eugene, Keche and Dada KD and actors Martha Ankomah, Salinko, Gloria Sarfo, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah, Bill Asamoah and Pascaline Edwards.

Also present were James Gardiner, Jackie Appiah, Timothy Bentum, Elikem The Tailor, Fred Kyei Mensah, Abrantie the fashion designer.



The panel included Professor Eleanor Earl, a film lecturer at the Hampton University, Chris Roland, Vasall Benford, Lamann Rucker, Baron Davis, Etu Evans, Shelby Stone, Asante Bradford, RJ Bucaria and Philonese West.



“The Year of Return sparked global movement for Ghana and Africa. It is my conviction that the Beyond the Return will not only spark a movement but will spark the economy, and grow our development and create prosperity for the good people of Ghana and for our brothers and sisters in the diaspora,” said Dr. Ziblim.



‘Beyond the Return’ is a 10-year initiative with the theme ‘A Decade of African Renaissance.’ The project builds on the success of the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019,’ which was a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family home and abroad to Ghana to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first documented enslaved Africans in Jamestown.



The ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative has provided the rare opportunity for Ghanaian and African-American creatives to explore the many possibilities for collaboration in the areas of film, television, fashion, gaming, animation, music, and more.