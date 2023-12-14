Bhim Concert: 30,000 seats sold already for Stonebwoy's Accra Sports Stadium show – Close source

Stonebwoy

At least 30,000 tickets have been secured by patrons for the 2023 Bhim Concert.

This was disclosed by a close source to Reggae/Dancehall star Stonebwoy who spoke to Accra 100.5 FM's award-winning producer Eugene Baah.



The 2023 Bhim Concert takes place on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium, alias Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium, Accra.



Akua Sonto announced the feat on Accra FM's midmorning programme, Ayekoo Ayekoo, today, Thursday, December 14.



Apart from stars of the soil such as D-Black, Edem, Efya, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Empress Gifty, Nacee, Scott Evans, and many others, Jamaican stars Jahmiel and 10tik have been named to grace the concert which, this year, combines annual Stonebwoy-organised events such as Ashaiman to the World and Bhim Concert.

The 2023 Bhim Concert will also cap the 5th Dimension World Tour, which was premised on Stonebwoy's hit-laden fifth studio album of the same name.



Manodzi, the album's 17th and final piece, featuring five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, was spotlighted by the Grammys' Recording Academy for its Global Spin in Sept 2023, a feature which salutes music giants from across the world.



Ahead of the 2023 Bhim Concert, Stonebwoy, alias 1GAD, has released a song titled Overlord to accentuate his dominance on the local and international scenes.