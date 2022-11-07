Big Akwes almost gets physical with Prophet Kumchacha

Big Akwes and Kumchacha seen arguing

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, got into an argument that almost turned physical with Prophet Kumchacha.

The two public figures on a show shared diverse views on what a man would do if he turned the life of a poor woman around, but she dumps him for another.



Arguing on Base One TV, Big Akwes believed that women who dumped men after getting help from them, need to be taught a lesson, while Prophet Kumchacha advised otherwise.



“If you took cash out of your hard-earned money, to marry a woman and the woman comes to you to tell you she wasn’t going to give you some of the money, would you be happy? Do you know you are a very bad person?



“You are a very bad person. What you said about the marriage. When you picked the woman who was in JSS, she had scaled feet and cracked heels then and she wasn't beautiful, even her colour looked dirty. Even with that, you've been able to take care of her mother, father and siblings,” he cited an example.



While the Kumawood actor shouted and screamed, Prophet Kumchacha insisted that a woman can make decisions for herself with regard to what she wants.

“She is her own woman and says she isn't in love with you anymore. You will get a new one,” Kumchacha countered.



In a rebuttal, Big Akwes disclosed that he wouldn't take care of a woman, only to be told that he isn't her type.



According to the actor, he would kill the woman's private part while adding that she should have told him from the onset that he wasn't in her league.



“After taking care of the woman, she has the guts and audacity to fix her nails and say he is not her type. I swear on God, if she did that to me, I would kill her vagina.



“So why didn't she tell me at the beginning that I wasn't her type,” he added.

