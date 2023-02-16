5
Menu
Entertainment

Big Akwes discloses why he will rot in hellfire

Video Archive
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Big Akwes has announced that he will not make it to heaven but rather rot in hell fire for one of his biggest mistakes in life.

In a self-recorded video shared on TikTok, the actor noted that he is disappointed in himself for campaigning for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"When I die, I will go to hell. The moment I die, I am going to burn in hell fire straight! If indeed there is a place called Heaven where we go after death, then I am sure to miss it," Big Akwes disclosed.

Giving his reason for his utterance, he boldly commented on the current government's woeful performance in office.

"The reason is simple, I campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo, and he has disappointed me," he said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.

The actor is among the many celebrities who campaigned for the NPP in the last general elections that witnessed Nana Addo's second term in office as Ghana's president.

Check out the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo