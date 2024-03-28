Big Akwes leads Kumawood stars rallying behind John Mahama's 2024 presidential bid

Unique Stars Movement for JM

A group of Kumawood stars—actors and actresses—have endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama's candidature as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

Among the notable figures endorsing Mahama are Big Akwes, Christiana Awuni, Sergeant Dee, Elorm Aba, Theophilus Annan, and others, totalling about 18 well-known faces from the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



The endorsement was made public through a 30-second video where the stars donned NDC souvenirs, particularly Mahama-branded T-shirts.



In the video, they declared their support for Mahama, emphasizing that their endorsement is not confined to any particular timeframe.



"This is Big Akwes; this is Christiana Awuni, Sergeant Dee, Elorm Aba, Theophilus Annan…the Unique Stars Movement for JM are saying, our father JM, we are supporting you 24 hours, Ey3 Su, 3y3 Za," expressed the group in unison.





Big Akwes, Christiana Awuni, sergeant dee and other iconic Kumawood Stars endorse John Mahama as a presidential candidate for 2024 elections.



