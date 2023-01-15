0
Big Brother Titans ushers housemates into the house

Big Brother Titans.png Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big Brother Titans, the fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise has been launched on January 15, 2023.

The show this year is hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka.

To open the show, there was a rather intriguing story-like intro followed by two electrifying performances from some South African stars and deejays.

Meanwhile, the new house where the housemates will be living was also displayed with its unique interior which has left some Twitter users wowed.

So far, 6 housemates including, Yemi, Khosi, Olivia and Juicy Jay, have been ushered into the Big Brother house.

Check the reactions of some social media users below:























