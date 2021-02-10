Big Monii, the versatile heavyweight behind the mask

Musician Big Monii

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Big Monii is a Ghanaian-born artiste who is based in South Africa. With his childhood beginning in Tema which is a community based in the Greater Accra, his love for music began with him learning the piano as he started taking lessons.

Through that, he composed a song for his tutor and that developed the talent for music. Straight from Secondary School, he got the chance to have access to a music studio. The name of the studio was Deep Beats Recording Studio. He used the opportunity to link up with loads of up and coming artistes. Through the journey, he took notice of the challenges musical talents face and made it a pointer to note into his gameplay.



As a versatile artiste, he raps and sings as well. As someone who has seen things play out over and over again, he knows the game plan and understands what the artistes are missing out in the game. Currently, Big Monii doesn't have a specific genre of music he is into. The mood sets the tone for the music and certainly, like a drill, he is towing that line.



To Big Monii, most of the artistes lack that level of creativity as they do not have people to compete with, with there being no blueprint for them to copy from. He is into the business to bring that urge and shake it in different ways. His life is the main inspiration for his music life. Shatta Wale, Medikal, Dutchavelli, Ambush, Pa Salieu are the current people he listens to for inspiration.

Big Monii is signed to his own record label. When it comes to potential features, it's certainly with anyone he can relate to.



His current single is "How Much" which is mixed and mastered by Unkle Beatz. The song is to encourage people to make money and not withhold themselves from getting the things which will make them happy.



He is working on other projects loading in the pipeline.

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor