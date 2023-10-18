Big butt has lost its novelty - Media personality as he advises women

Popular Nigeria media personality, Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular Nigerian media personality, has established that the era of women parading their butts as their strongest selling point is fast fading away.

Omokri made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, October 17.



According to him, the 'big butt' craze has lost its novelty while stressing that 'intellect' is currently one of the most attractive attributes for men.



In a tweet that has since generated massive mixed reactions, he wrote,



"Beauty in a woman is no longer the strongest selling point for many men in relationships. There need to be something more than beauty brought to the table. Big butt and bum are all over TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. It had lost its novelty.

"Also come with a big intellect that can be genetically passed on to his children, a big heart that will empathize when he needs it, or a big paycheck to relieve him of financial pressure. But just bringing a made-up face that can lose all its beauty when wiped with a towel no longer cuts it!"



He added that surgical bodies are no longer a big deal as men nowadays are even indulging in such procedures.



"Even men are being surgically and cosmetically arranged to be beautiful," he retorted.



