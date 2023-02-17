Big men are not harassed for using weed except the ordinary Ghanaian - Don Little

Diminutive actor, Don Little

Diminutive actor, Steven Atange, popularly known as Don Little, has said the original masterminds in the weed trade in Ghana are people in positions of power, while the average person who likely engages in the practice for amusement purposes is often hounded.

He made this statement after the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) destroyed cannabis worth GH50 million on February 10, 2023.



In a 3News.com report, Don Little advocated for the legalization of weed.



"I buy and sell, and I’m also a businessman. Any business is business. If you pimp girls, it’s a business. If you sell marijuana, it’s also a business.



"No, it’s not bad because if you travel, weed is legalized. In Ghana, everything is poor, and we selectively criticise. Those in authority are doing it. Nobody is catching them. But we, the ordinary person, if we do it, they will be harassing and embarrassing us," he said.



On February 11, 2023, Kwame Sefa Kayi (Chairman General), the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, expressed his sadness over the destruction of cannabis by NACOC.

Reacting to the report during a panel discussion on his morning show, the journalist noted that while the conversation around the issue has been limited to mental health and recreation, there are other economic and medicinal benefits of cannabis.



"I guess people are bringing up the issue of mental health because the conversation has been limited to smoking and recreation. But truth be told, I am pained because of the weed that has been burnt," he emphasised.



