Big moment for Ghana - Sarkodie lauds Shatta Wale over Beyonce collaboration

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Sarkodie has described his rival Shatta Wale’s feature in Beyoncé’s “Black is King” project as a ‘big moment’ for Ghana.

Beyonce has finally released the much-awaited album visual with the official video for her song “Already” which features Shatta Wale and Major Lazar.



The video comes off “Black is King” – a visual album for Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack.



Parts of the video was shot in Ghana and also features DWP Academy – a popular dance group in Ghana.



The video is preluded by a quote from Rafiki in “The Lion King”, followed by some beautiful scenes in Ghana with delightful choreography in the mix.

It also shows a beautiful chemistry between Shatta Wale and Beyonce.



Reacting to this, Sarkodie, who is not in good terms with Shatta Wale, put their differences aside and lauded him for the good work done.



He quoted Shatta Wale’s tweet featuring a photo of him and Beyoncé: “Big moment”.





