Billionaire Otedola celebrates fellow billionaire, Aliko Dangote on his 66th birthday

Femi Otedola.png Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote turned 66 on April 10, 2023.

The great businessman received the best of wishes all over the world, and also from his long-time pal and fellow billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Otedola shared a photo from his visit to Dangote's refinery and fertilizer plant in Lagos and captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my brother @aliko_dangotegcon as he celebrates his 66th year of greatness! Here’s to many more years of brilliance and magnanimity.”

The two billionaires have been best of friends for many years.

However, Otedola's latest post has drawn countless reactions from netizens on social media.

See his post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Femi Ote???? (@femiotedola)

