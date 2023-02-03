Biography of Ghanaian comedian, Alo Wess

Ghanaian comedian, Alo Wess

Comedian Alo Wess also known as Placid Enyan Peprah in real life was born in Obuasi Adansi in the 1980’s. He had all his education in the Ashanti Region and started his comedy adventures just last year but has gathered a lot of fans because of his style of comedy and stage present.

Just like many others, Alo Wess found himself doing comedy due to influence and pressure from friends and family for him to pursue his God given talent and since then, he’s been one of the fast-growing brands with his signature ‘Tiawa”.



Alo Wess, since his inception unto the comedy scene, has mounted so many stages such as Laughline, LaughKitchen, Comedy Express, Comedy Fiesta, Laugh At First Sight, Laughter and Music, LYPO just to mention few and still vying to mount more big stages in the years ahead of his career and also to break into the international market.



He got nominated at the recent Comic Choice Awards in Ghana organised by Comedy Empire. His love for acting has got him some productions to his credits all of which have been viral.

Alo Wess draws inspiration from other comedians local and international, including KSM, DKB, David Oscar, Lil Win, Agya Koo, Clemento Suarez, James Brown, Michael Blackson JR (US-based comedian), Chris Rock and I GO DYE and looking forward to mounting the same stage with them someday.



Just watch out for Comedian Alo Wess because the best is yet to come from his camp.