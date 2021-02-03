Bisa Kdei, Davido, Yvonne Orji, Michaela Coel others earn 2021 NAACP Awards nominations

Musician, Bisa Kdei scored a nomination

Nominations for the 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Awards has been released.

The awards honours outstanding performances of people of colour in film, television, music, and literature.



The likes of Bisa Kdei, Trevor Noah, Nicco Annan, Davido, Adjoa Andoh, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Michaela Coel and Yvonne Orji scored nominations in various categories.



The 52nd edition of the awards event will air on BET, CBS and MTV on Saturday, March 27, 2021.



List of categories with African nominees below



Outstanding International Song



“Blessed” – Buju Banton (Roc Nation Records)



“Lockdown” – Original Koffee (Promise Land Recordings)



“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton (Promise Land Recordings)



“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage (RCA Records/Sony Music U.K./Davido Worldwide Entertainment)



“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage (Motown Records)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)



Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)



Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC)



Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO)



Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood (CBS)



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series



Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)



Folake Olowofoyeku – Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)



Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish (ABC)



Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish (Freeform)



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series



Nicco Annan – P-Valley (Starz)



Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)



Keith David – Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)



Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton (Netflix)



Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton (Netflix)



Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country (HBO)



Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)



Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)



Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)



Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special



Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)



Aunjanue Ellis – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)



Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Octavia Spencer – Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)



Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)



Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)



Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It! (HBO)



8:46 (Netflix)



Black Is King (Disney+)



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)



VERZUZ (APPLE TV)



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series



Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – “Ego Death” (HBO)



Issa Rae – Insecure – “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” (HBO)



Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – Little America – “The Rock” (Apple TV+)



Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher – Never Have I Ever º “Pilot” (Netflix)



Rajiv Joseph – Little America – “The Manager” (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series



Sam Miller, Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – “Ego Death” (HBO)



Anya Adams – Black-ish – “Hair Day” (ABC)



Aurora Guerrero – Little America – “The Jaguar” (Apple TV+)



Eric Dean Seaton – Black-ish – “Our Wedding Dre” (ABC)

Kabir Akhtar – Never Have I Ever – “… started a nuclear war” (Netflix)



Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special



Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour – Black Is King (Disney+)



Christine Swanson – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)



Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)



Eugene Ashe – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)



Kamilah Forbes – Between The World And Me (HBO)



Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble



Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)



Don Lemon – CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)



Jada Pinkett Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)



Joy Reid – The Reidout (NBC)



LeBron James – The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)



Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album



Brown Skin Girl – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)



I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)



Anything For You – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)



Black is King – Beyonce´ (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)



Do It – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album



Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Various Artists including Bisa Kdei (Atlantic Records)



Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis (Milan)



Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series – Various Artists (Atlantic Records)



Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records)



The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack – Donald Lawrence (Relevé Entertainment)



Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction



Black Bottom Saints – Alice Randall (HarperCollins Publishers)



Lakewood – Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)



Riot Baby – Tochi Onyebuchi (TorDotCom Publishing, imprint of Tom Doherty Associates)



The Awkward Black Man – Walter Mosley (Grove Atlantic)



The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)



Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture



Dayo Okeniyi – Emperor (Universal Home Video)



Dominique Fishback – Project Power (Netflix)



Jahi Di’Allo Winston – Charm City Kings (HBO Max)



Jahzir Bruno – The Witches (Warner Bros. Pictures)



Madalen Mills – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)