Bisa Kdei deserved 2015 VGMA Artist of The Year, not E.L - Ronny Bryan Johnson

In 2015, VGMA awarded rapper E.L artist of the year which sparked lot of controversies as music lovers and fans of some artist lambasted the award scheme.



The current person to have his say on that issue is the ‘Oluwa’ hitmaker RBJ



In an exclusive interview with @Ghmouth_pice on Kingdom 107.7 FM, when asked which artist didn’t deserve an award given to him or her at the VGMAs over the years, the singer said he was so disappointed with the board for giving artiste of the year to E.L instead of Bisa Kdei in 2015.

“I remember one particular year when the nominees popped up I rooted for Bisa Kdei to win the artist of the year award at the VGMAs because he released back to back hits but they mentioned somebody else which was E.L.” he said.



