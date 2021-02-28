Bisa Kdei drops visuals for 'Sika' featuring Gyakie

Source: MyGhana PR

Multiple award-winning highlife artiste and record producer Bisa Kdei has released the long-awaited video of his hit single ‘Sika’ which featured rising female music sensation, Gyakie.

The video directed by Abass is a beautifully synchronised masterpiece that music lovers would appreciate.



The song produced by Apya narrates a love story.



Bisa Kdei sang to his lover that if he was financially stable, she would realize that he loves her and would not lack, promising her travels around the world.



Sika, which denotes ‘money’ in the Akan language, fuses with the beautiful voices of the two which makes it soothing to listen.

The vocal prowess of the duo told an authentic love story and portrays the need to be patient in love affairs.



This is the second time they have teamed up on a song with the first being ‘Sor Mi Mu‘ which was released earlier this year.



Watch the video below:





Source: MyGhana PR