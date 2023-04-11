1
Menu
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei earns Grammy interview, skyrockets him to No.1 on Twitter trends

Video Archive
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, has topped Twitter trends following his feature on the latest edition of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, a light-hearted conversation with global stars, organized by the Grammy Recording Academy.

Parts of his submission that captivated fans was when he spoke about some Ghanaian snacks, his favorite tea, and fruits among others.

‘Plantain chips’ made it to the list of items Bisa K Dei never travels without, adding that it always reminds him of home anytime he hits the road.

“On my tours, I like tea. Mint tea to be precise. If I have tea I’m okay, if I don’t, I like the apple juice because it acts like the tea for me and calms me down. I also like some snacks, I don’t mind doing plantain chips. In Ghana, plantain chips is very common. You can find it on the streets. It is just beautiful actually. When my parents are coming back from work, they bring us plantain chips. Even my mother makes it at home for us. So, it’s been part of me from childhood.

“I am actually a fruit person, I like mangoes a lot, and bananas too. I fell repeatedly ill when I was a child until my dad asked me to eat fruits and I started getting better and healthy. It became a norm since,” he stated.

An excerpt of the interview which has since flooded social media has stirred some excitement on Twitter.

Netizens have shared interesting comments about the ‘Brother Brother’ hitmaker’s latest achievement.

Meanwhile, Bisa is the third Ghanaian artiste to feature on the astute platform after Rapper Sarkodie and Afropop singer, Gyakie.

Watch the video and check out the comments below:























You can also watch some of our programmes below.







EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha