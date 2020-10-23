Bisa Kdei features Gyakie on new single titled 'Sika'

Bisa Kdei's new track 'Sika' features Ghanaian female vocalist, Gyakie

Source: Black Legendary Music, Contributor

Bisa Kdei's new song "Sika" which has been released today, October 23, from his 4th album talks about how economic hardships could disturb a healthy romantic relationship.

He features uprising female musician "Gyakie "on this one.



Gyakie adds a sultry depth, making Sika a beautiful and authentic duet that takes us back and reminds us that Ghana’s original sound is timeless.



Bisa Kdei, a lord in West Africa's music discipline rose from a movie soundtrack artist to a mainstream artist and has since produced hits after hits of sensational Highlife music which originates from Ghana.

Access 'Sika' using the link below



https://bounce.lnk.to/Bisa-Sika



https://bounce.lnk.to/Bisa-Sika

Source: Black Legendary Music, Contributor