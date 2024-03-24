Bisa Kdei marks 38th birthday with heartfelt single 'Medaase'

Award-winning singer Bisa Kdei

Source: GNA

Multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei, as part of his 38th birthday celebration, has released a new heartfelt single titled "Medaase."

The Highlife star, who recently celebrated his birthday on March 19, 2024, has had a stellar career in music, performing on some of the biggest stages in the world.



The new masterpiece "Medaase," which translates in English as "Grateful," sees Bisa Kdei expressing his gratitude for a long and stellar life in an interesting storyline.



The song celebrates life, and blessings, and acknowledges every hustle that has led to the beautiful moments of stardom.

As Bisa Kdei marks another year of life and musical excellence, "Medaase" is a summary of his wish to fans and music lovers out there.



The new single is currently available across various streaming platforms, with the video set to be released in the coming weeks.



Stream here: https://ditto.fm/medaase