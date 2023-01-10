Bisa Kdei plots sensational new album release titled 'Original'

Musician, Bisa K'dei

Source: GNA

Bisa Kdei, one of Ghana's finest Highlife artistes, is set to release his highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Original," on January 20, 2023.

The "Original" album features some of the best musicians from around the world, with names yet to be revealed.



The highly anticipated album also recruits some of Ghana's budding musical acts in a well-curated Highlife masterpiece.



Over the past few months, Bisa Kdei has released some teasers off the album, including "Criminal" and "Kaakyire," which demonstrate how jam-packed the forthcoming album is.

Bisa K'dei, who is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished and multidimensional artistes in Ghana, has had an illustrious career spanning more than a decade.



Some past albums of Bisa K'dei, including "Highlife Konnect," "Thanks Giving," and "Break Through," have won some international and local accolades, having been performed around the world.



https://vyd.co/BisaKdeiOriginal