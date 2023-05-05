0
Bisa Kdei releases official music video for 'Complete Man'

Bisa Kdei 2190.jpeg Highlife singer, Bisa Kdei

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: My Ghana TV, Contributor

Legendary Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has dropped a passionate video for his 'Complete Man' hit song which features rising music prodigy, Camidoh.

The 'Complete Man' song, which is from the 'Original' album, has emerged as one of the favourite songs for music fans due to its soothing lyrics.

Bisa Kdei on this jam combines with Camidoh in a series of soothing duets that spark love and emotional vibes in a well-curated Highlife rhythm.

The 'Complete Man' music video captures some beautiful imagery of Bisa Kdei on a love journey in the forest with a female character.

The vibes in the music video is startling, coupled with the scenes of waterfalls and mountains, as well as the countryside vibe.

Camidoh makes a cameo in the music video with some astounding vocals in the well-synchronised music video directed by Yaw Skyface.

The song, produced by Apya, samples the sound of the 90's highlife vibe with some modern instruments infused to create a beautiful rhythm.

