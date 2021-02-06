Bisa Kdei’s 'Asew remix' soundtrack on ‘Jingle Jangle’ bags NAACP nomination

Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian Highlife musician Bisa Kdei’s ‘Asew’ remix soundtrack in the American Christmas film, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” has been nominated for the 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Awards.

The movie soundtrack, which features Bisa Kdei and other artistes was nominated for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.



Bisa Kdei faces competition from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis (Milan), The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack – Donald Lawrence (Relevé Entertainment) and Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records) in the same category.



The 'Mansa' hitmaker shared his excitement on social media on 4 February 2021.



The movie, which stars, among many others, popular actor Forest Whitaker, also secured quite a number of nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture, in contention with movies like Bad Boys For Life, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and One Night In Miami.

Jingle Jangle also received a nomination for Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.



Forest Whitaker also got an Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture nomination alongside Anthony Mackie - The Banker, Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo and Will Smith.



Child actress Madalen Mills is also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture as well as Outstanding Breakthrough Performance while Anika Noni Rose and Phylicia Rashad earned Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nomination.