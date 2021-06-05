Bisa Kdei's music trends in the U.S – DJ Akuaa

Musician DJ Akuaa

Ghanaian-born American Disc Jockey and musician DJ Akuaa has disclosed that out of several concerts by Ghanaian musicians she has attended in the US, Bisa Kdei pulls the numbers.

Talking to Tony Best on Thursday, June 3 on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive, DJ Akuaa said Bisa Kdei’s ‘Mansa’ song is still hot and people dance to it anytime it is played.



“I have attended not less than seven Bisa Kdei concerts and I can tell you that, his concerts are always sold out.”



“A lot of people especially our mothers and fathers in Maryland and other places enjoy his music a lot."

“No matter how large the auditorium is, he fills it,” she confirmed.



Apart from Bisa Kdei, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale too also pull the numbers for their concerts as well, DJ Akuaa added.