0
Menu
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei takes a swipe at VGMA, critics in new track 'Next Chapter'

Video Archive
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei has revealed some twists and turns in his music career in the newly released "Next Chapter" video.

The Highlife cronner, who recently released his highly anticipated "Original" album, has been trending on social media with his well-curated 14-track masterclass.

The video for Bisa Kdei's album opener "Next Chapter" has been released, with some entrancing visuals shot by Director Abass.

In the song produced by Apya, Bisa Kdei reveals how he was cheated during the 2016 edition of the VGMA, as he was confident of being crowned the ultimate Artiste of the Year.

The highly synchronised video demonstrates the tolls and chills Bisa Kdei had to go through having lost his mother in 2015, with some netizens labelling him a funeral artiste.

This, he said, did not deter him from continuing to produce hit singles and tour the world to showcase his talent.

The "Original" album, which features the likes of Stonebwoy, Memphis Depay, Teni, Kidi, Sefa, and Camidoh has topped streaming charts and continues to make waves.

Watch the music video:

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund