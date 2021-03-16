Bishop Igwe and Hoahi finally make up after two years of feud

Bishop Igwe has made peace with Nana Bonsu Osei

Source: Oman Ghana, Contributor

Over the last two years, Kumasi based Prophet Benjamin Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as Bishop Igwe and self-acclaimed social media critic, Nana Osei Bonsu Hohia have not seen eye to eye.

The animosity between the two heightened after Hoahi leveled several unfounded accusations against the pastor on social media.



Bishop Igwe in reaction evoked several spiritual curses on his accuser to prove his innocence.



The two had not seen eye to eye since 2019 but have however met and made up all due to Oman Channel.



They were brought together by Oman Channel to bury their differences for peace to reign.



Prophet Igwe speaking on why he decided to let things go after two years said his belief and principles as a Christian teaches him to forgive his adversaries hence his choice to let sleeping dogs lie.



“I could die tomorrow. My belief and principle is that if a brother offends you, you voice out and after that forget about it. As humans we offend God a lot. But if god himself does not judge us based on our sins, how do we hold on to the things people do against us. If I am unable to forgive you for doing wrong against me, how do I expect god to forgive me too? He questioned.

Hoahi on his part acknowledged that there is indeed the need to let sleeping dogs lie and move on as life lessons including the recent deaths that has characterised the COVID-19 pandemic proves that it is not useful holding on to grudges whilst alive.



“This is all that is needed, the world as it is now is not the time to bicker and argue. If you look at the people who have died from COVID-19, you’ll realise there is no need for such things,” he stated.



He added that he regrets his actions and blamed it on lack of guidance after gaining exposure on the internet.



He continued to say that he is now at peace with his soul having made amends for his transgressions against Bishop Igwe.



Watch the two make up below:





