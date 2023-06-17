Bishop Tackie-Yarboi's daughter's 'huge' bridal train leaves netizens in awe

Rhoda Tackie-Yarboi, daughter of Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi and her bridal train

The bridal train of Rhoda Tackie-Yarboi, daughter of Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi from the Dominion Sanctuary Church, has taken the internet by storm with its impressive number of bridesmaids.

A viral picture shared on photographer, CliqKofi on Facebook, showcased a jaw-dropping sight of twenty-five beautiful young women, leaving netizens amazed.



The bridesmaids, elegantly dressed in two different wedding colours—pink and turquoise—created a stunning visual display that captured the essence of unity and beauty.



Their synchronized dresses emphasized the enchanting charm of Rhoda's bridal train, creating a lasting memory of her special day.



In the pictures, each bridesmaid donned the same dress design, contributing to an aesthetic uniformity that was both pleasing to the eye and a testament to their close bond.



The women dressed in pink sat at the centre during their photoshoot, radiating elegance, while those in turquoise gracefully posed to the left and right.

The composition of the photo showcased a perfect balance of colours and synchronized arrangements, resulting in a breathtaking visual spectacle.



In some videos, it captured heartwarming moments of the bridesmaids joyously dancing alongside the beaming bride.



Rhoda's contagious smile and radiant happiness were evident as she celebrated her big day surrounded by her closest friends.



The synchronized movements and infectious energy of the bridal train added an extra layer of delight and excitement to the wedding festivities.



The remarkable bridal train quickly became the talk of the town, capturing the attention and admiration of netizens worldwide.

Social media platforms buzzed with comments and compliments as people marvelled at the sheer beauty and unity displayed by the bridesmaids.





























