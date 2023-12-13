BlacQ Taichi out with new single titled 'Tamale 23'

Tamale 23

Source: GhBlogger

Talented rapper BlacQ Taichi is back with this banger for his fans dubbed “Tamale 23”.

The Beatsline Ghana signee talks about the street life of Tamale, a place where he was made on a drill beat.



BlacQ Taichi has been making waves recently following his witty verse on Bill Gucci’s “Money Coming Soon” and has promised to cap the year off with this drill song.

The song was mixed and mastered by his personal producer and longtime friend PluggMxd.



Watch song here; https://youtu.be/vW2t9cYFq7w