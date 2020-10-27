Black Eagle Entertainment boss reveals plans for budding artistes

Stanley Commodore, Chief Executive Officer of Black Eagle Entertainment has assured up-and-coming artistes that his label is not only targeting seasoned acts but those who are yet to hit the limelight as well.

Mr. Commodore whose record label recently signed highlife musician Kurl Songx stressed in an interview with GhanaWeb that Black Eagle Entertainment intends unearthing, grooming and investing in young talents to ensure they become a force to reckon with in the music space.



“As much as we talk about investment, the goal of the label is not just money,” he said. “Of course, we want to make money but that is not the ultimate goal. The goal really is to establish these artistes, take the music to other countries. I’m looking at cross borders and boundaries…”



Commodore further disclosed that his label has already rolled out measures in the bid to nurture talents. According to him, some musicians who know the rudiments of music, including renowned highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena, have been engaged to tutor promising ones.



“We’re having a good conversation with artistes that we have identified and would like to join the label,” he mentioned. “We’re looking at artistes who are household names; at the same time, we’re looking at developing up-and-coming artistes. We are working with a few artistes that are mentors for some of our young acts. Kwabena Kwabena for instance is doing some mentorship with some of our artistes. That to me is priceless.”

Meanwhile, Kurl Songx has released his first song under the label. Titled 'Snapchat', the groovy piece, produced by Chensee Beatz features rapper Medikal.



Kurl Songx is expected to release an EP before long.







