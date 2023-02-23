0
Black Kat GH drops latest banger 'Hustle'

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Kat GH has released his first song for 2023, and it is titled 'Hustle'.

As always, the sensational rapper born Albert Tuffuor entertains fans with songs with messages easy to relate to.

It, therefore, does not come as a surprise that the UK- based hip-hop/hiplife artiste centered this new track on the concept of survival under the title 'Hustle'.

'Hustle' was produced by Amagidon Beatz and mixed and mastered by Meth Mix.

Music enthusiasts can download and stream Hustle on the following social media platforms

