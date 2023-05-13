Black Kat GH headlines Swindon Boishaki Mela in UK

Black Kat GH with the Mayor of Swindon

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Black Kat GH takes Ghana International as he features in a grand event hosted by the Mayor of Swindon UK, Abdul Amin on May 14, 2023.

The event that will see the Mayor bring together Swindon communities and raise funds for charity will feature other top entertainers like Shatabdi Roy, and Momata among others.



The event that pulled thousands last year is expected to attract even more patrons with interesting twists of fashion shows, dance performances, intercultural food experiences, and many more this year.



The event organized by the Swindon Bangladesh Association would treat patrons with wonderful performances, headlined by the UK-based Ghanaian rapper.

The afro beats, hip hop and hiplife artist born Albert Tuffour is popular for his soothing vocals and versatility in his music craft.



Black Kat GH is popular for hit songs including 'Kumerica Anthem', 'So Much Love ft Kwabena Kwabena, 'Hustle', 'And take a Walk' ft Ball J, to mention a few.