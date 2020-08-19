Entertainment

Black Love: ‘Best virtual concert so far’ - CEO of Event Factory

According to the CEO of Event Factory, Nabil Alhassan, Sarkodie’s recently organised ‘Black Love’ virtual concert is the “best virtual concert so far” considering the massive efforts that went into the show.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he rated the show above all other virtual concerts that have been organized in the entertainment industry adding that he was impressed by the team that organized the event which took place on Sunday, August 16, 2020.



“I am proud of it…It was a successful set-up, great teamwork… when you look at our productions right from Rapperholic, we don’t compromise on quality, we try to bring our best. If you review last year’s Rapperholic, stage seat-up, design, everything was top notch… we didn’t give Ghanaians a substandard event. It was a world-class event; the venue has never been used by anybody so we just did our best.”



The entertainment industry in Ghana was massively hit by COVID-19, artistes were either left with cancelling or postponing their annual organized shows as a result of the ban on public gathering.



Musicians who had plans of touring Ghana and worldwide with their new songs and albums had to put their plans on hold due to COVID-19.

Notwithstanding, virtual concerts became a big deal in the entertainment space as musicians used the avenue to engage and entertain their fans amid the Coronavirus crises.



Some notable virtual concerts include Shatta Wale's ‘Faith Concert’ organised in April, and rapper Edem's ‘AntiCorona Concert’ which went down in March.



The government of Ghana also went virtual with the ‘Launch of GH COVID-19 Tracker APP’ that had in attendance a tall list of musicians in the country.





