Black Prophet releases 'From Osu' Album

Ghanaian Reggae artiste, Black Prophet

Source: Kwesi Stanza, Contributor

Black Prophet, the global reggae artist from Ghana, has announced the release of his latest album, ‘From Osu’.

The album features 14 new tracks that showcase Black Prophet’s unique blend of reggae and African rhythms.



‘From Osu’ is a tribute to Black Prophet’s hometown, a neighborhood in Accra, Ghana, known for its vibrant music scene. The album is a celebration of African culture and talks about the beautiful traditions of Ghana.



Black Prophet’s music is known for its socially conscious themes, and ‘From Osu’ is no exception. The album touches on social issues while also celebrating African unity and resilience.

“I wanted to create an album that reflects the spirit of Osu and the struggles that we face as Africans but at the same time, I wanted to highlight the beauty and resilience of our people and our culture”, Black Prophet said.



‘From Osu’ is a sensational album and is already receiving critical acclaim from music critics and fans alike.