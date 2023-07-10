Black Prophet's latest single 'Black Angel' set to captivate audiences worldwide

Music composer, Black Prophet

Source: Kwesi Stanza, Contributor

Prophetic Music Productions is thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of 'Black Angel', the highly anticipated new single by global reggae sensation,

Black Prophet. With its infectious rhythm, soulful vocals, and powerful lyrics, 'Black Angel' promises to captivate audiences and solidify Black Prophet's position as one of the foremost voices in contemporary reggae music.



Drawing inspiration from the strength and resilience of women, the song is a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering spirit and beauty that they embody. Black Prophet's signature sound, a fusion of traditional reggae infused with elements of rock and world music, elevates the song to new heights, creating a unique sonic experience that resonates with listeners of all ages.



Speaking about the song, Black Prophet shared, "I wanted to create a song that pays homage to the incredible women who have played significant roles in my life and continue to inspire me. 'Black Angel' is a celebration of their inner strength and the profound impact they have on our lives."

'Black Angel' has already received critical acclaim from music critics who commend his ability to seamlessly blend the timeless essence of reggae with contemporary influences. The single is poised to make waves in the music industry, captivating fans and enthusiasts worldwide.



Fans can expect the presale for 'Black Angel' to begin on July 14, 2023, followed by the general release on July 21, 2023.