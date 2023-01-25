0
Black Sherif, Camidoh, Gyakie, others to perform at 2023 Afronation Festival in Portugal

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Black Sherif, Camidoh, Gyakie and The Compozers will perform at this year’s Afronation Festival in Portimao, Portugal.

These musicians have been making waves in the music world since last two years and are geared to put Africa Especially Ghana on the map of music.

Performing on the world stage with influential artistes like Burna Boy, 50 Cent, Booba and Victony is a plus for Ghanaians, and seeing much development in our music and culture was positive for the nation.

The festival is however scheduled to take place from June 28, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

Sigh-ups are currently available for priority access to tickets at www.afronation.com.

According to the organisers, tickets for the event would be available for purchase on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 900 hours GMT.

Other artistes also include, Bnxn, Oxlade, Nissi, Gabzy, Tyla, Tayc, Fireboy DML, Asake, and Ayra Star.

The event has many artistes yet to be announced hence these are the first phase of artistes to perform.

Afro Nation is an annual three-day music festival produced by Live nation, Event Horizon, Smade Entertainment and Memories of Tomorrow.

The festival was founded by Obi Asika and Smoke, in association with BBc 1 Xtra, in 2013.

This event beings about peace and unity among countries and breaks the barrier of racism and inequalities amongst humans.

