Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kidi, Camidoh, others nominated for "Soundcity MVP Awards"

Black Sherif Jertdg.png Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Award-winning Ghanaian musicians, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kidi, Camidoh, King Promise, Dj vyrusky and Lasmid have been nominated for the “Soundcity MVP Award Festival” in Nigeria.

Nigerian lifestyle and music channel called “Soundcity Radio, and Television” announced the nominees from both Ghana and Nigeria on their Instagram page for this year’s awards edition.

The award festival is presented by Tingo Mobile.

The festival is scheduled to hold on February 11, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

The nominations were dominated by Nigerian acts in the 15 music-only awards categories.

The awards have twelve categories including Video of the Year Awards, Best Group or Duo Award, Best Collaboration award, Listeners Choice award, Best Hip-hop award, Best Pop award, Song of the year award, Best Female MVP award, Best Male MVP award, African DJ award, Viewer’s Choice awards and Best New MVP award.

