Black Sherif, Sarkodie and Nasty C are the only rappers in Africa - Wizkid

Sarkodie and Black Sherif

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Wizkid, has asserted that Sarkodie, Nasty C and Black Sherrif are the only rappers in Africa.

His comment comes at the back of an earlier interview with 10magazine where he dismissed the relevance of rap music in contemporary times.



According to the "Essence" hitmaker, rap music is dead. However, he noted that Afrobeat is the new gold that is making a more significant impact on the world market.



In a Snapchat post, the singer, who appeared to be taking a swipe at Nigerian rappers, wrote, "Y'all not even rappers! O Nasty C/Sarkodie/ Black Sherif the only rappers in Africa. Y'all dumb f*cks", he said



Wizkid's post seems to have caused a stir in the Nigerian rap community, with several artists expressing dissent.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Nigerian rapper Ycee said Wizkid's comments about rap make "no sense".



According to Ycee, rappers are doing well with very little support. Thus, it's illogical for Wizkid to run down the rap genre.



Another Nigerian act who joined the conversation is Nigerian music producer Neptune. He opined that there are good rappers in Nigeria.



DQ/ESA