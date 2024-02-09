Black Sherif and Mabel join forces on ‘Zero’ - A mesmerizing anthem of drama-free living

Black Sherif

Chart-topping Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif collaborates with British singer Mabel in his highly anticipated second single of 2024, titled ‘Zero’ through his record label, RBA and Empire.

This dynamic track resonates with a vibe of tranquility, emphasizing a drama-free zone. The seamless blend of Black Sherif's Ghanaian influence and Mabel's British charm creates a captivating musical experience that encourages listeners to embrace a life without unnecessary complexities. 'Zero' is a celebration of simplicity and the joy found in a drama-free existence, delivered through a fusion of Hip hop, R&B and Afro-pop sounds.



Reeling off his first single of the year, January 9th, a song which details his personal experiences, emotions, and perspectives on a poignant journey through the artist’s musical evolution.



The 22-year-old shrugs off competition from the convulsions of the music industry and implores the essence of living drama-free in every aspect of life, from personal relationships to societal challenges. Black Sherif's poignant lyrics, combined with Mabel's soulful vocals, create a captivating narrative that encapsulates the beauty of this collaboration.



The infectious beats and seamless fusion of diverse musical influences make "Zero" a staple production from his in-house producer, Joker Nharnah. The song's universal message and catchy melodies is set to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene.



Black Sherif continuously hints at the release of his sophomore album, which is due this year, to his fans on via his social media platforms. He has been nominated in the Best Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration category for the 55th NAACP Awards together with Dreamville’s Bas and Kel-P for ‘Creed III: Soundtrack’ and recently headlined one of the biggest festivals in Africa, Afrofuture. Adjudged as the second most streamed artiste globally on Audiomack in 2023. Black Sherif keeps defying the odds and breaking new grounds for music emanating from Africa on the global stage.

A native of Konongo, a small mineral-rich town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharif Kwaku Frimpong, has risen against all odds to become the country's biggest star.



Embracing a diverse musical palette, he bridges the gap between Afrobeats, highlife, and Ghanian drill, showcasing his wordplay, storytelling, and linguistic versatility. The breakout success of "First Sermon" and "Second Sermon" in 2021 propelled Black Sherif onto the international stage, with "Kwaku The Traveller" earning him superstar status in 2022.



Since the release of his debut album in 2022, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices and amassed massive global streaming numbers, which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2022 and 2023 on Spotify and the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on popular African streaming platform Boomplay.



Black Sherif has reached these pinnacles in record time—being an integral part of the front runners pushing the sounds coming from Africa globally.



