Black Sherif and Showboy trade jabs online

Following Showboy’s advise to Black Sherif, the latter has taken to Snapchat to pen down a subtle response to the former.

Earlier in a viral video, Showboy, advised Black Sherif to opt for an out-of-court settlement, regarding the legal issues binding him and his ex-manager cum investor.



He advised the rapper to make peace with his former financier and do the needful, so he could drop the court case.



Showboy said things could take a spiritual turn if the ex-manager isn’t seeing results from the numerous court proceedings, adding that all it takes is for Black Sherif to just apologize and compensate the former.



But in what seemed like an indirect jab at Showboy’s suggestions, Black Sherif who isn’t interested in any of such, took to social media and wrote;



“I’ve been laughing for 27 hours. Everything that has life hates bullies. Bullies hate bullies. Bullies can’t stand the idea of being bullied. Bullies lie to everyone including themselves. Bullies live in their own world and promise you; they hate it there.”



Showboy after chancing on Blacko’s message also stormed Snapchat with a reply, “Ungrateful niggaz attract bullies and bullies hate ungrateful niggaz. If you’re loyal, a bully will protect you. If you’re disloyal, a bully will torment you. Don’t be ungrateful. Always appreciate the little help another guy man shows you on your way up.

“Don’t try to use English to cover up your disloyal self. Before you type always remember that Showboy went to Legon PRESEC. He is very educated and clever. We can type English all day.”



Black Sherif, however, is yet to react to Showboy's latest rants.





















Black Sherif’s current management’s reaction to the issue:



When the issue reached the court of public opinion, netizens lambasted Black Sherif for his actions but his current manager, Madonna, in an earlier interview with 'Da Don' on Hitz FM, dismissed the former investor’s claims.



Madona disclosed that Snap, who is accusing Black Sherif of leaving him, was only a financier who came on board after the release of 'Second Sermon'.



EB/NOQ