Black Sherif and Worlasi visit Vodafone Ghana after VGMA triumphs

Black Sherif with some staff and executives of Vodafone Ghana

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Following their impressive wins at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Black Sherif and Worlasi visited the senior management of Vodafone Ghana to express their gratitude for the company's continued support of the Ghanaian music industry.

Black Sherif, who was honored with the coveted Artist of the Year award, also took home accolades for the most popular song of the year, a collaboration of the year, the best hip-hop song of the year, and the best music video.



Reflecting on the impact of these awards, Sherif stated, “After the show, I had friends reaching out to congratulate me and I realized how huge this was. I’m so grateful for the support and recognition.”



His outstanding performance on the night reinforced his reputation as one of Ghana's most exciting rising talents.



The Vodafone Green Award was bestowed on Worlasi, acknowledging his contributions to environmental awareness and sustainability. Worlasi, recognized for his tree-planting initiative aimed at greening Darkuman Nyamekye and other parts of Accra, said, “Vodafone's recognition of this project will go a long way in spreading awareness for individuals to start planting trees across Ghana.”



Vodafone Ghana has lauded this initiative, aligning with its commitment to promoting sustainable development and supporting environmental causes.

For the past 12 years, Vodafone Ghana has been an integral partner of the VGMAs, having a considerable impact on the growth of the Ghanaian music industry. Thanks to their backing, the VGMAs have blossomed into one of Africa's most esteemed music awards events, shining a global spotlight on the best of Ghanaian music.



Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, reflected on the success of the VGMAs and the role her company has played. She offered hearty congratulations to Black Sherif and Worlasi for their well-earned awards and commended their dedication to their craft and positive community impact.



The recognition of Black Sherif and Worlasi underscores the immense talent and creativity thriving in Ghana's music industry. Vodafone Ghana's sustained backing of the VGMAs, coupled with their support for sustainable development and environmental initiatives, signifies their commitment to fostering a positive impact within Ghana and beyond.



