Black Sherif awarded for scoring over 100 million streams

Black Sherif [R] receiving his plaque

Source: Akuoma Onyemere, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, performing artist and superstar Black Sherif was recently presented with a plaque by artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack for surpassing 100 million streams on the platform.

Since emerging onto the scene in 2019 with the release of his song "Cry For Me on YouTube, Black Sherif has since then taken the music industry by a storm with his hit singles, "First Sermon”, "Kwaku The Traveller" which ranked number 1 several music charts in the world.



His first upload on the Audiomack platform was in August 2020, where he earned online traction with his singles “Money”, “Cry For Me”, and “Destiny”. Last year Black Sherif released the sequel of his song First sermon titled “Second Sermon” and received a remix with fellow African artist Burna Boy.



The plaque was presented to Black Sherif as he concluded his performance at the Afronation concert in Ghana by Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson and Charlotte Bwana Director of Brand and Media partnerships for Audiomack.

Commenting on his many wins and recent plaque presentation, Audiomack Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy Jason Johnson said, “We have been fans of Black Sherif since his first upload on the platform in 2020, and it is remarkable to see his growth over the last two years. We are proud to be able to celebrate this milestone with him and we hope to celebrate more milestones in the future.”



Jason Johnson also added saying, "At Audiomack, we are committed to pushing African music forward and recognizing artists who put in the effort to create good music is just one of the many different ways we aim to reinforce that commitment.”



Expressing his gratitude to his fans and the Audiomack team, Blacko, as he is often called, thanked everyone for streaming his music and urged them to continue to stream his new album 'The Villain That Never Was' on the Audiomack.