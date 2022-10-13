1
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif bags another international nomination

63588977 Black Sherif

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian Highlife musician Black Sherif has landed another international nomination.

Days after he lost the 2022 BET Best International Flow award to France-based Hiphop artiste Benjamin Epps, the Ghanaian singer and rapper has been named a nominee for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA).

Kwaku Killa, as is his nickname, has been nominated for the Best African Act award.

The category has keen competition from the likes of Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and Tems.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Sherif released his debut album of 14 tracks. It is called ‘The Villain I Never Was’ and has proven to be a formidable chart-topper since release.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: